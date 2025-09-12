No on has ever seen this kind of behaviour from the White House: Tharoor

14:24





India needs to diversify export markets to mitigate the impact of tariffs, Tharoor said, adding that 1.35 lakh people have lost jobs in gems and jewellery business in Surat and in seafood and manufacturing sectors. "Mr Trump is a very mercurial individual, and the American system gives the President an amazing amount of leeway," Tharoor said while replying to a query related to Indo-US relationship and imposition of tariffs, at a conference organised by CREDAI, India's apex industry body for real estate sector.





Continuing with his opinion about Trump, Tharoor said, "Even though there have been 44 or 45 presidents before him, no one has ever seen this kind of behaviour coming down from the White House."





The Congress leader described Trump as an "unusual president" by every yardstick and said the US President certainly does not honour the conventional standards of diplomatic behaviour.





"I mean, have you ever heard any world leader openly saying that he deserves a Noble peace prize. It never happened before. Have you heard of any world leader saying things like, 'oh, all the countries in the world want to come and kiss my ass'," Tharoor said. "Have you heard of any world leader who has basically said, India and Russia have dead economies. I don't care if they go down the drain together," he said, adding that this was not the kind of language being ever heard from any head of government.





"So Trump is unusual, and I would beg you not to judge our performance by his behaviour," the Congress leader said. On the impact of tariff, Tharoor said the truth is that the tariffs have had a very very negative impact on India. "Already, people are losing jobs. 1.35 lakh people in Surat have been laid off in the the Gems and jewellery business," he said, adding that there are potential job losses in seafood and manufacturing sector.





Stating that the tariff was hurting Indian economy, he said, "I don't want anyone to have any illusions that we can just wash it up."

