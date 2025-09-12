HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NHRC in talks with Nepal president for rule of law solution

Fri, 12 September 2025
16:05
A Nepali soldier stands guard
A Nepali soldier stands guard
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged that Nepal's ongoing political turmoil be resolved through human rights, democratic values, and the rule of law, reports the Himalayan Times

In a statement Friday, the Commission said it is in continuous communication with President Ram Chandra Poudel regarding the situation and has recommended that any political settlement strictly adhere to constitutional and human-rights principles.

Spokesperson Dr. Tikaram Pokharel noted that the NHRC "trusts the President will take appropriate steps to protect human rights, safeguard democracy, and help establish peace and the rule of law."

The Commission added that it is coordinating with other key stakeholders to monitor developments and support a peaceful, rights-based resolution to the crisis.

