Nepal unrest: 67 jail escapees nabbed along international border; SSB activates helpline

Fri, 12 September 2025
21:16
image
Sixty-seven people, including a Bangladeshi national and some Indians, who are suspected to have fled from jails in Nepal during the recent anti-government protests have been apprehended along the international border in various states till now, officials said on Friday. 

All of these people, caught by the border guarding force SSB, have been handed over to the local police in respective states. 

Some of them have been handed over to the Nepalese border force APF also, they said. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has also issued three 24x7 emergency helpline numbers for Indians who are stranded in Nepal. 

The force guards the unfenced 1,751-km-long India-Nepal international border that spans across 20 districts in five states. 

Helpline no 1903 is operational in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand apart from two other lines at: 0522-2728816 and 0522-298657, an official said. 

Sources said the SSB has apprehended a total of 67 people till now from the border which includes a Bangladeshi national and some Indians. 

These people are stated to have escaped form various jails in Nepal that were attacked by violent mobs. -- PTI

