Nepal riots death toll rises to 51, one Indian among dead

21 people died of burn injuries





Of these, 30 individuals were killed by gunshots, while 21 others succumbed to burns, wounds, and other injuries, the ministry confirmed. As per The Kathmandu Post, citing a co-spokesperson for Nepal Police, Ramesh Thapa said, the fatalities include one Indian national and three police personnel.





Out of the total deceased, 36 bodies have been kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where post-mortem examinations began on Friday. -- ANI

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal has claimed 51 lives, as per the latest figures released by the country's Ministry of Health and Population on Friday.