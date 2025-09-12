HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal riots death toll rises to 51, one Indian among dead

Fri, 12 September 2025
15:03
21 people died of burn injuries
The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal has claimed 51 lives, as per the latest figures released by the country's Ministry of Health and Population on Friday. 

Of these, 30 individuals were killed by gunshots, while 21 others succumbed to burns, wounds, and other injuries, the ministry confirmed. As per The Kathmandu Post, citing a co-spokesperson for Nepal Police, Ramesh Thapa said, the fatalities include one Indian national and three police personnel.

Out of the total deceased, 36 bodies have been kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where post-mortem examinations began on Friday. -- ANI

LIVE! Rs 8,500 cr projects and the deets on PM's Manipur visit

Bomb threat sparks panic in Delhi HC; judges step out

A bomb threat emailed to the Delhi High Court caused widespread panic, leading to the evacuation of judges, lawyers, and staff. Police and bomb disposal squads are conducting search operations.

'Gen Z Knows Their Movement Has Been Hijacked'

'College-going Gen Z students are devastated by the killings and destruction.''These are not the kind of people who would burn somebody's home or beat up political leaders or set fire to people and snatch guns from the policemen.''So...

Trump's tariffs hurting India, causing job loss: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says US tariffs are negatively impacting India, leading to job losses, and criticizes President Trump's diplomatic behavior.

'Mastermind Of This Game Is Fadnavis'

'Devendra Fadnavis is stating that Marathas must feel OBCs are not happy with reservations for the Marathas and therefore they are protesting.'

