Nepal PM's name to be finalised at 2 pm

Fri, 12 September 2025
13:35
Former chief justice Sushila Karki's name is likely to be finalised as the head of the interim government at a crucial meeting likely at 2 pm Friday to end the constitutional deadlock in Nepal, sources said.

The meeting between various stakeholders, including the representatives of youth-led Gen Z, which spearheaded the anti-government protests, will take place at President's Office at Sheetal Niwas, sources said.

It is also expected to announce Karki's name for prime minister's post and the future course of action following the ouster of prime minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday.

If her name is finalised, Karki would be the first female prime minister of Nepal.

The meeting, postponed from earlier time of 9 am, is the second day of political parleys after the talks between Gen Z representatives, President Ramchandra Paudel and the Nepal Army chief hit a roadblock on the issue of who will head it on Thursday.

Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising and Mayor of Dharan Harka Sampang were among the names that were discussed during that meeting.

"However, Karki's name for the post of the caretaker prime minister was tentatively agreed by all sides," sources said.

Some other key issues such as whether to dissolve the Parliament or not, will also be decided during the meeting, sources added as there were differences of opinion between the President and the Gen Z representatives on the issue during the earlier meeting.

President Paudel has taken a stance not to dissolve the Parliament, as it may lead to further constitutional crisis, the sources said, adding that all the sides, however, agreed to give continuity to the Nepal Constitution promulgated in 2015.

There were reports that a section of the GenZ group demanded resignation of the president, which was rejected by another section citing that it would create a constitutional vacuum with the possibility of the country moving towards regression.

The president has been holding consultations with various political leaders as well as constitutional experts to find a way out of the current political impasse, according to sources close to the president.

Oli quit on Tuesday following a violent youth-led agitation, following which the Nepal Army imposed restrictions due to serious law and order situation across provinces. On Friday, the situation across the country is peaceful, officials said.

President Paudel has accepted Oli's resignation but stated that the cabinet led by him will continue to run the government until a new Council of Ministers is formed.

Meanwhile, after media reports hinted that the Army is likely to take over and reinstate the monarchy with the country looming under political and power vacuum, the Nepal army issued a notice asking people to not believe or take them seriously.

"Don't believe in false comments, opinions and analysis linking Nepal Army, being spread in the current situation," clarified the army in the statement. -- PTI

