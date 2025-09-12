'Modi-Trump have an incredible relationship'

13:01





Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday (local time), Gor emphasised the unique dynamic between the two world leaders, describing the bond as "incredible" and "unique", while underlining India's critical role in regional and global stability.





"Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, which is unique. If you've noticed, when he goes after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position and for the United States imposing those tariffs. When the President has been critical of India, he goes out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship..." Gor stated, pointing to Trump's consistent praise for PM Modi even during recent trade tensions.





Gor, the 38-year-old Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House, also outlined his vision for the India-US relationship if confirmed as ambassador.





He also emphasised India's growing strategic importance to the US interests in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, noting that the bilateral relationship would remain a top priority under his tenure, should he be confirmed. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, highlighted the "deep friendship" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump during his Senate confirmation hearing, underscoring the personal rapport as a key asset in strengthening the US-India strategic partnership.