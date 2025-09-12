Kochi Metro to draft DPR for Mumbai Water Metro

23:06





The consultancy assignment worth Rs 4.4 crore, has been awarded by the Maharashtra government through a competitive tender process, the KMRL said.





According to KMRL, with this, Kochi Metro has entered the league of national-level consultancies, similar to the pioneering role played by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in the metro rail sector.





The DPR will build upon the feasibility study earlier prepared by KMRL's consultancy wing, which explored water metro connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.





The proposed network spans key water bodies such as Vaitarna, Vasai, Manori, Thane, Panvel, and Karanja, and envisions extensive commuter connectivity for India's financial capital, a KMRL statement said.





Kochi Metro has taken on the very challenging responsibility of preparing detailed plans for implementing the Water Metro in Mumbai, across a diverse terrain of canals, backwaters, port waters and sea routes.





"Our expertise from Kochi's pioneering Water Metro is now being extended to create sustainable mobility solutions for other cities," Loknath Behera, managing director, KMRL, said.





The DPR will be submitted by the end of this year, enabling the Maharashtra government to commence work in 2026, he added. -- PTI

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited has bagged the contract to prepare the Detailed Project Report for Mumbai's proposed Water Metro project, modelled on the successful Kochi Water Metro.