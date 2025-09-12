HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Kerala police arrest 146, seize MDMA and cannabis in statewide operation

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
23:47
image
The Kerala police on Friday said 146 people were arrested and narcotics including MDMA and cannabis were seized during a statewide drive named Operation D-Hunt.

According to a release from the Kerala police, as part of Operation D-Hunt, a special statewide drive was conducted on Thursday (September 11) targeting individuals suspected of engaging in the sale of narcotic drugs. 

A total of 1,838 people were subjected to checks across the state. 

In connection with possession of various types of prohibited narcotic substances, 140 cases were registered, and 146 persons were arrested.

From the arrested individuals, the police seized narcotics, including MDMA (0.103972 kg), cannabis (0.19358 kg), and cannabis beedis (87 pieces).

Operation D-Hunt was carried out across the state on September 11, 2025, with the objective of identifying and taking stringent legal action against those involved in the storage and distribution of prohibited narcotic drugs.

Meanwhile, a zonal-level conference on aviation security was held at Cochin International Airport on Friday, where Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport officials reviewed modern security measures, including AI surveillance, full-body scanners, and cybersecurity. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India votes in favour of UNGA resolution on Palestine
LIVE! India votes in favour of UNGA resolution on Palestine

Ex-CJ Sushila Karki sworn in as Nepal's first woman PM
Ex-CJ Sushila Karki sworn in as Nepal's first woman PM

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government, announced by the President's office, following the resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli. She will be the first woman prime minister of Nepal.

'Gen Z Knows Their Movement Has Been Hijacked'
'Gen Z Knows Their Movement Has Been Hijacked'

'College-going Gen Z students are devastated by the killings and destruction.''These are not the kind of people who would burn somebody's home or beat up political leaders or set fire to people and snatch guns from the policemen.''So...

Modi's Manipur outreach is part of 5-state visit
Modi's Manipur outreach is part of 5-state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar to launch infrastructure projects, participate in Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary, and attend the Combined Commanders' Conference.

PM's Manipur Visit: 'Trust Can't Be Repaired Suddenly'
PM's Manipur Visit: 'Trust Can't Be Repaired Suddenly'

'But at least the stepping stone has started.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV