Kerala police arrest 146, seize MDMA and cannabis in statewide operation

According to a release from the Kerala police, as part of Operation D-Hunt, a special statewide drive was conducted on Thursday (September 11) targeting individuals suspected of engaging in the sale of narcotic drugs.





A total of 1,838 people were subjected to checks across the state.





In connection with possession of various types of prohibited narcotic substances, 140 cases were registered, and 146 persons were arrested.





From the arrested individuals, the police seized narcotics, including MDMA (0.103972 kg), cannabis (0.19358 kg), and cannabis beedis (87 pieces).





Operation D-Hunt was carried out across the state on September 11, 2025, with the objective of identifying and taking stringent legal action against those involved in the storage and distribution of prohibited narcotic drugs.





Meanwhile, a zonal-level conference on aviation security was held at Cochin International Airport on Friday, where Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport officials reviewed modern security measures, including AI surveillance, full-body scanners, and cybersecurity. -- ANI





