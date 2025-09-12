Jadavpur University female student found unconscious on campus dies

09:19

Representational image





The third-year undergraduate student of English was found in an unconscious state on the side of a water body on the campus on Thursday evening, he said. She was chatting with her classmates there, another university official said, adding that the circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear.





The student was rushed to a nearby private medical college and hospital by her friends and other varsity staff, but declared dead on arrival, the official said. The university authorities did not divulge the name of the student. Senior university officials, faculty members and representatives of the Arts Faculty Students' Union went to the hospital.





The university authorities informed the Jadavpur Police Station, and policemen went to the hospital. The incident comes two years after the death of a first-year Bengali honours student in the boys' hostel after falling from a balcony following alleged ragging by his seniors. The incident triggered an uproar and led to the arrests of several students. PTI

A female student of Jadavpur University (JU) was declared dead after being taken to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state, a senior university official said.