Irreparable damage, several deaths : Nepal Assembly

14:05

The charred Parliament in Kathmandu





The joint statement reads, "We are shocked by the loss of life and property during the Gen-Z protests that took place on this very date, Bhadra 23 and 24, 2082. We express our heartfelt condolences to all the youth who lost their lives during the protests and to the police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, and our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured during the protests and urge the relevant state mechanisms to ensure that there is no shortage of treatment.





"The arson and vandalism that occurred on Bhadra 24, 2082, including the Federal Parliament Building in Baneshwor, the Federal Parliament Secretariat in Singha Durbar, and various government offices, government and private residences, media houses, commercial establishments, and public property and historical documents, has caused irreparable damage to the country. The arson that occurred at the Federal Parliament Building and Secretariat and throughout the country has caused irreparable damage to the country.





"In the current difficult situation in the country, the Honorable President is taking the initiative to find a way out through the constitutional process, upholding the sovereignty, civil liberties, geographical integrity, national unity and independence vested in the people. In this context, we are firm that the rule of law and constitutionalism should not be deviated from. We appeal to everyone to commit to a more advanced, prosperous and strong democracy by addressing the demands of the agitating parties."

