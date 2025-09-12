HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Irreparable damage, several deaths : Nepal Assembly

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
14:05
The charred Parliament in Kathmandu
The charred Parliament in Kathmandu
Speakers of House of Representatives and National Assembly issue statement following the political crisis in Nepal:

The joint statement reads, "We are shocked by the loss of life and property during the Gen-Z protests that took place on this very date, Bhadra 23 and 24, 2082. We express our heartfelt condolences to all the youth who lost their lives during the protests and to the police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, and our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured during the protests and urge the relevant state mechanisms to ensure that there is no shortage of treatment.

"The arson and vandalism that occurred on Bhadra 24, 2082, including the Federal Parliament Building in Baneshwor, the Federal Parliament Secretariat in Singha Durbar, and various government offices, government and private residences, media houses, commercial establishments, and public property and historical documents, has caused irreparable damage to the country. The arson that occurred at the Federal Parliament Building and Secretariat and throughout the country has caused irreparable damage to the country.

"In the current difficult situation in the country, the Honorable President is taking the initiative to find a way out through the constitutional process, upholding the sovereignty, civil liberties, geographical integrity, national unity and independence vested in the people. In this context, we are firm that the rule of law and constitutionalism should not be deviated from. We appeal to everyone to commit to a more advanced, prosperous and strong democracy by addressing the demands of the agitating parties."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Irreparable damage, several deaths : Nepal Assembly
LIVE! Irreparable damage, several deaths : Nepal Assembly

'Gen Z Knows Their Movement Has Been Hijacked'
'Gen Z Knows Their Movement Has Been Hijacked'

'College-going Gen Z students are devastated by the killings and destruction.''These are not the kind of people who would burn somebody's home or beat up political leaders or set fire to people and snatch guns from the policemen.''So...

Mansarovar pilgrims, wedding party cross Nepal border
Mansarovar pilgrims, wedding party cross Nepal border

Amid unrest in Nepal, pilgrims from Tamil Nadu crossed the border for Kailash Mansarovar, and a wedding was held at the India-Nepal border.

C P Radhakrishnan sworn-in as VP in Dhankhar's presence
C P Radhakrishnan sworn-in as VP in Dhankhar's presence

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India, succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Stage set for PM's maiden Manipur visit after clashes
Stage set for PM's maiden Manipur visit after clashes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur to unveil projects worth ₹8,500 crore, marking his first visit since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. The visit is met with heightened security and criticism from...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV