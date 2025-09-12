Inter-state racket busted, 4 held with 45 phones stolen from 'visarjan' crowds in Mumbai

19:35





Accused Mohammad Shakil (49), Mohammad Shafiq (34), Shamshul Hasan (40), and Dilshad (36) were planning to smuggle the phones to Nepal, police said, adding that 45 stolen mobile phones were seized from their possession.





"The gang was involved in large-scale thefts at the Juhu Chowpatty and the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan procession in Mumbai earlier this month. The gang specifically targeted crowded gatherings and religious processions, where the rush gave them an opportunity to steal valuables. They had stolen several high-end phones from Mumbai, which were to be smuggled to Nepal," a police officer said.





He said a team tracked the suspects returning from Mumbai by train.





Their mobile phone locations indicated that they were on board the Haridwar Express.





An advance team was deployed at the Mathura railway station.





The team members boarded the train and apprehended the four suspects when the train reached the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station here on Thursday.





"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were operating for more than 10 years, with one Shakil acting as the kingpin. Phones stolen during such operations were usually channelled through contacts in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and eventually, sold in Nepal," the officer said. -- PTI

