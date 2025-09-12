HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Inter-state racket busted, 4 held with 45 phones stolen from 'visarjan' crowds in Mumbai

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
19:35
image
The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested four members of an inter-state gang that allegedly stole high-end mobile phones during the "Lalbaugcha Raja" Ganesh idol-immersion procession in Mumbai, an official said on Friday. 

Accused Mohammad Shakil (49), Mohammad Shafiq (34), Shamshul Hasan (40), and Dilshad (36) were planning to smuggle the phones to Nepal, police said, adding that 45 stolen mobile phones were seized from their possession. 

"The gang was involved in large-scale thefts at the Juhu Chowpatty and the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan procession in Mumbai earlier this month. The gang specifically targeted crowded gatherings and religious processions, where the rush gave them an opportunity to steal valuables. They had stolen several high-end phones from Mumbai, which were to be smuggled to Nepal," a police officer said. 

He said a team tracked the suspects returning from Mumbai by train. 

Their mobile phone locations indicated that they were on board the Haridwar Express. 

An advance team was deployed at the Mathura railway station. 

The team members boarded the train and apprehended the four suspects when the train reached the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station here on Thursday. 

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were operating for more than 10 years, with one Shakil acting as the kingpin. Phones stolen during such operations were usually channelled through contacts in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and eventually, sold in Nepal," the officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ex-CJ Karki to take oath as Nepals interim PM tonight
LIVE! Ex-CJ Karki to take oath as Nepals interim PM tonight

Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit
Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth thousands of crores in Manipur, marking his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state. The visit...

PM's Manipur Visit: 'Trust Can't Be Repaired Suddenly'
PM's Manipur Visit: 'Trust Can't Be Repaired Suddenly'

'But at least the stepping stone has started.'

'We have Charlie Kirk's shooter in custody': Trump
'We have Charlie Kirk's shooter in custody': Trump

Trump further told Fox News that he spoke to Kirk's family members who want to keep his nonprofit organisation Turning Point USA going.

Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around Sep 15: IMD
Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around Sep 15: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India around September 15. This year's monsoon covered the country earlier than usual, resulting in surplus rainfall and extreme...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV