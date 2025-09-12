HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India votes in favour of UNGA resolution on Palestine

Fri, 12 September 2025
23:54
India on Friday voted in favour of a resolution in the UN General Assembly that endorses the 'New York Declaration' on peaceful settlement of the Palestine issue and implementation of the two-state solution. 

The resolution, introduced by France, was adopted with an overwhelming 142 nations voting in favour, 10 against and 12 abstentions. 

Those voting against included Argentina, Hungary, Israel and the US. India was among the 142 nations that voted in favour of the resolution titled 'Endorsement of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution'. 

The declaration was circulated at a high-level international conference held in July at the UN headquarters and co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. 

In the declaration, the leaders "agreed to take collective action to end the war in Gaza, to achieve a just, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the effective implementation of the two-state solution, and to build a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and all peoples of the region'. 

The declaration called on the Israeli leadership to issue a clear public commitment to the two-state solution, including a sovereign, and viable Palestinian State. -- PTI

