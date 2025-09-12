Himachal: Monsoon toll rises to 380

15:18





Of these, 215 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses, while 165 lost their lives in road accidents on rain-battered highways and mountain roads.





According to the cumulative damage assessment released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the state has also recorded 447 people injured and 1,520 houses completely damaged, with another 40 shops, 28,958 livestock, and 289 poultry birds lost. A staggering 5,762 houses were partially damaged, while agriculture and horticulture losses have also mounted.





Mandi district reported the highest casualties with 37 rain-related deaths, followed by Kullu (31), Kangra (33), Chamba (21), and Shimla (22). Kinnaur alone recorded 14 deaths, mostly due to landslides and house collapses. Road accidents were most severe in Chamba (22 deaths), Mandi (24), Shimla (18), Kangra (19), and Solan (19). -- ANI

As many as 380 lives have been lost since the onset of monsoon (June 20) here in Himachal Pradesh, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Friday.