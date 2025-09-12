HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC says no to film ridiculing religions, inciting hatred

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
20:56
image
The Delhi high court has refused to allow the release of Hindi film Masoom Kaatil, saying in a diverse, secular society, certification cannot be granted to a film that ridicules religions, incites hatred, or threatens social harmony. 

The court said the film made it seem that taking the law into your own hands was something to be admired and celebrated, which cannot be allowed, as it "can damage people's trust in the legal system and suggest that using violence instead of following the law is acceptable". 

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora on September 10, as a result, dismissed a plea challenging CBFC's refusal to allow the film to be released for public. 

The judge said the report of the examining committee which refused the permission, showed the content of the film was "excessively/unnecessarily violent, gruesome in its portrayal without any redeeming factors and therefore, not fit for public exhibition". 

"The exhibition of unchecked gore content as shown in the subject matter film is far from promoting social values and would instead brutalise minds and normalise lawlessness," the court said. 

The protagonists in the film, the order said, take the law into their hands without impunity. 

"If a film makes it seem that taking the law into your own hands is something to be admired and celebrated, it can damage people's trust in the legal system and suggest that using violence instead of following the law is acceptable." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC says no to film ridiculing religions, inciting hatred
LIVE! HC says no to film ridiculing religions, inciting hatred

Ex-CJI Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman PM
Ex-CJI Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman PM

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government, announced by the President's office, following the resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli. She will be the first woman prime minister of Nepal.

Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit
Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth thousands of crores in Manipur, marking his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state. The visit...

'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'
'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'

'Around 15,000 people will be gathering.'

Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus
Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus

An Indian tourist bus returning from Kathmandu was allegedly attacked by protesters amid unrest in Nepal, leaving several passengers injured. The incident occurred near the India-Nepal border, with reports of stone pelting and injuries...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV