Gurugram woman jumps from auto to escape rape bid

According to the complaint filed at the New Colony police station, the incident took place on Thursday evening when the woman, who is HR head at a private firm, booked an auto through a ride-hailing app to travel from her workplace to her home.





She alleged that the driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, grabbed her hand during the ride and attempted to snatch her laptop bag.





"I panicked and jumped from the moving auto near Feroz Gandhi colony. I sustained injuries while the driver fled the scene," she mentioned in the complaint.





The woman further alleged that the accused called her over 25 times after the incident and also sent her obscene messages, of which she has submitted screenshots to the police. -- PTI

