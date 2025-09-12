HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gurugram woman jumps from auto to escape rape bid

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
21:55
image
A 42-year-old woman escaped an alleged molestation bid by an auto-rickshaw driver after she jumped out of his vehicle near Feroz Gandhi Colony area in Gurugram, police said on Friday. 

According to the complaint filed at the New Colony police station, the incident took place on Thursday evening when the woman, who is HR head at a private firm, booked an auto through a ride-hailing app to travel from her workplace to her home. 

She alleged that the driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, grabbed her hand during the ride and attempted to snatch her laptop bag. 

"I panicked and jumped from the moving auto near Feroz Gandhi colony. I sustained injuries while the driver fled the scene," she mentioned in the complaint. 

The woman further alleged that the accused called her over 25 times after the incident and also sent her obscene messages, of which she has submitted screenshots to the police. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC says no to film ridiculing religions, inciting hatred
LIVE! HC says no to film ridiculing religions, inciting hatred

Ex-CJI Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman PM
Ex-CJI Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman PM

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government, announced by the President's office, following the resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli. She will be the first woman prime minister of Nepal.

Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit
Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth thousands of crores in Manipur, marking his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state. The visit...

'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'
'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'

'Around 15,000 people will be gathering.'

Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus
Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus

An Indian tourist bus returning from Kathmandu was allegedly attacked by protesters amid unrest in Nepal, leaving several passengers injured. The incident occurred near the India-Nepal border, with reports of stone pelting and injuries...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV