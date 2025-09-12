Forex reserves jump $4 bn to $698.27 bn

22:20





In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion.





For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $540 million to $584.477 billion, the data showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The gold reserves increased by $3.53 billion to $90.299 billion during the week, the data said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $34 million to $18.742 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

India's forex reserves jumped $4.038 billion to $698.268 billion during the week ended September 5 on the back of a sizeable increase in value of gold reserves, the RBI data said on Friday.