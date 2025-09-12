HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
First look: Jagdeep Dhankar's first public appearance

Fri, 12 September 2025
Four Vice Presidents in one picture
First look: Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the swearing-in ceremony of CR Radhakrishnan, his first public appearance since his resignation as VP.  

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21 over health issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who attended the programme. Former vice presidents Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony.

