Ex-CJ Sushila Karki to take oath as Nepal's interim PM tonight

Fri, 12 September 2025
20:22
Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki/ANI Photo/Reuters
Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, appointed as the head of the interim government, is set to take her oath of office on Friday, following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation amid intense Gen-Z protests, as per Nepal News.

According to sources at the President's Office, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the President's residence, Sheetal Niwas, at 8:45 pm (local time) this evening, as per Nepal News.

She's Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving from July 2016 to June 2017, and is known for her integrity and landmark judgments on transitional justice and electoral disputes. 

She began practising law in 1979, became a senior advocate in 2007, and served as a Supreme Court Justice from 2009. 

Nepal's Gen-Z movement backed her for her neutrality and credibility.Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Karki has a strong academic foundation in political science and law.

Meanwhile, Nepal's parliament was dissolved amid widespread Gen Z protests against corruption and political instability, following the Prime Minister's forced resignation a few days prior. 

This dissolution, while a key demand of the protesters, has sparked debate as some political parties call for a constitutional resolution and civil society urges adherence to legal procedures for the dissolution of Parliament.

Gen Z leaders that spearheaded the anti-government protests in Nepal, had demanded that the Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended to reflect the will of the people. -- ANI

