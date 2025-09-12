HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Doctor held in Goa for inappropriately touching Spanish woman

Fri, 12 September 2025
09:11
A doctor attached to a private hospital in Goa has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a Spanish woman, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), an official said on Friday.

A police spokesman said the doctor, who was on ICU duty, was arrested on Thursday after the sister of the Spanish patient filed a complaint. As per the complaint, the alleged incident took place on August 31, when the patient was admitted to the ICU of the private medical facility in Old Goa. 

A doctor allegedly inappropriately touched her at several places, police said, citing the complaint. The doctor was arrested, and a case has been registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning outraging modesty of a woman. Further investigation is going on, the police said. PTI

