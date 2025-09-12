HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dhankar attends Vice Prez Radhakrishnan's swearing-in

Fri, 12 September 2025
President Droupadi Murmu administers the Oath of Office to Vice President-elect C.P. Radhakrishnan. Dressed in a red kurta, Radhakrishnan took oath in English in the name of god. Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar attends swearing in of his successor in his first public appearance since quitting post.

Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21 over health issues.

