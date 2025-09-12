HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi-Kathmandu bus stuck in Nepal due to unrest

Fri, 12 September 2025
The bus service operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) that runs between Delhi and Kathmandu has been stuck in Nepal due to the ongoing turmoil in the neighbouring country, officials said on Thursday.
 
"The bus is stuck in Nepal. The Delhi government is coordinating with the embassies of Nepal and India in the matter," an official said.

The student-led 'Gen Z' protests in Nepal that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the K P Sharma Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the people.

Prime Minister Oli resigned in the face of the protests, even as the ban on social media was lifted late on Monday night. 

Another official confirmed that the bus service was suspended on Wednesday in the wake of these events. 

This service, known as the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa, symbolises the strong ties between India and Nepal and remains a popular choice for travellers. 

The bus covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres, with a fare of Rs 2,800. It operates six days a week, with DTC buses running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Nepal's Manjushree Yatayat buses running on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

DTC deploys Volvo buses for the route, while Manjushree Yatayat uses Marco Polo buses.

According to the DTC website, the journey includes designated halts at Firozabad, Faizabad, Mugling and Sonauli (the India-Nepal border) for customs checks. Passengers are not allowed to disembark or board at other locations along the route.

Indian and Nepalese citizens are required to carry valid government-issued photo identification, such as a passport or voter ID card, while nationals of other countries need to present a valid passport and visa. 

The service was launched on November 25, 2014, from the Dr Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal in Delhi, featuring air-conditioned buses with a 2x2 seating arrangement.

Operations were halted on March 23, 2020, due to the first wave of the pandemic, but resumed in December 2021.

Currently, only diesel-powered buses operate on this route as no CNG or electric buses are available yet. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

Charlie Kirk killing: FBI releases pic of 'person of interest'
Charlie Kirk killing: FBI releases pic of 'person of interest'

In the photos, a person can be seen wearing a cap, sunglasses and a long-sleeve black shirt.

In 1st visit to Manipur since 2023, PM to unveil mega projects
In 1st visit to Manipur since 2023, PM to unveil mega projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on September 13. This visit marks his first since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

Days before Modi's visit, tension flares in Manipur
Days before Modi's visit, tension flares in Manipur

Miscreants clashed with security forces at two places in Kuki-majority Churachandpur district of Manipur on Thursday evening, days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the northeastern state, officials said.

Getting India to stop...: Trump's envoy pick for India on tariff
Getting India to stop...: Trump's envoy pick for India on tariff

Gor underlined that President Trump has a "deep friendship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that is something that is unique.

Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising? Deadlock continues in Nepal
Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising? Deadlock continues in Nepal

The representatives of youth-led Gen Z, which spearheaded the anti-government protests, held meetings with the top military brass to finalise a transitional government, but the talks hit a roadblock on the issue of who will head it.

