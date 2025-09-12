HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 34

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
09:35
image
The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34, as reported by The Himalayan Times, citing data released by the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal. 

According to The Himalayan Times, over 1,368 people have been injured amid the protests across the country. The ministry spokesperson, Dr Prakash Budhathoki, stated that the majority of those injured have already received treatment and been discharged, with 949 people sent home from hospitals so far. Currently, 58 patients remain at the Trauma Centre, 48 at Civil Service Hospital, 35 at Kathmandu Medical College, 25 at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), and 26 at Birendra Military Hospital, The Himalayan Times reported. 

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting between Nepal's Army Chief, Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and the CPN (Maoist Centre) leaders will take place at the President's House on Friday. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel is also expected to take part in the meeting. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 34
LIVE! Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 34

'We May Have Hiccups Now, On Track To Solving It'
'We May Have Hiccups Now, On Track To Solving It'

'While the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship.'

Indian Motel Manager Beheaded In US
Indian Motel Manager Beheaded In US

Chandra Mouli 'Bob' Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was killed after a dispute over a broken washing machine with a co-worker.

Nepal Set to Appoint Lady Caretaker PM
Nepal Set to Appoint Lady Caretaker PM

Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki is likely to be appointed as head of a caretaker government, which would conduct fresh elections, addressing the demands of the agitating group

'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'
'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'

'Around 15,000 people will be gathering.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV