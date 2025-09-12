Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 34

09:35





According to The Himalayan Times, over 1,368 people have been injured amid the protests across the country. The ministry spokesperson, Dr Prakash Budhathoki, stated that the majority of those injured have already received treatment and been discharged, with 949 people sent home from hospitals so far. Currently, 58 patients remain at the Trauma Centre, 48 at Civil Service Hospital, 35 at Kathmandu Medical College, 25 at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), and 26 at Birendra Military Hospital, The Himalayan Times reported.





Meanwhile, a high-level meeting between Nepal's Army Chief, Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and the CPN (Maoist Centre) leaders will take place at the President's House on Friday. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel is also expected to take part in the meeting. -- ANI

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34, as reported by The Himalayan Times, citing data released by the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal.