Bomb threat letter disrupts Delhi HC proceedings

Fri, 12 September 2025
A warning regarding a bomb threat to the High Court has been issued by an unidentified person or persons via email, Delhi police sources confirmed on Friday. 

The threat email mentions the Delhi High Court and is addressed to the staff of the High Court with the subject line, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2pm." 

According to sources, the letter claims involvement of Pakistan while warning about the placement of three bombs at the court premises. The sender's email ID has been identified as "kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com".

"The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers," the letter read, making controversial claims.

