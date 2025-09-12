Big brother, friend...: Tributes pour in for Chhokar

11:19

A tribute to Jagdeep Chhokar from his former colleague and co-founder at ADR, Trilochan Sastry.





"Jagdeep taught at IIMA from 1984 to 2006. Moved to Delhi and became the face of ADR.





"He got a law degree in Ahmedabad while teaching at IIMA. A very thorough and painstaking reader of all relevant stuff for ADR including massive petitions, judgements and of course all articles. A brilliant man. Also very well read on various other subjects. Was lead editor of an international book on cross cultural studies with scholars around the world contributing. A big loss. He is a brother and friend to me."