Arunachal doctors call off hospital shutdown after govt assures safety

Fri, 12 September 2025
The 48-hour shutdown of hospitals across Arunachal Pradesh was called off on Friday evening after the state government assured the medical fraternity of addressing all their demands and ensuring their safety. 

At a meeting held at the civil secretariat, health minister Biyuram Wahge and home minister Mama Natung assured representatives of the medical fraternity to look into their demands at the earliest and announced a mass meeting with doctors and nurses at TRIHMS at 8am on Saturday am to further reassure them. 

"Consequent upon these assurances from the government, the medical fraternity decided to call off the shutdown with immediate effect," the minutes of the meeting stated. 

However, the fraternity also resolved to monitor the government's commitments and review its stand if the assurances were not implemented. 

Earlier in the day, panic and distress gripped patients across Arunachal Pradesh on Friday as hospitals shut down for 48 hours in protest against the assault on two doctors, leaving only emergency services operational, officials said. -- PTI

