Anushka Shetty announces break from social media

Shetty, who most recently featured in Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial Ghaati, penned a handwritten note and shared a picture of it on her Instagram handle on Friday.





It read, "Trading blue light to candle light... Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started. See you all soon with more stories and more love....always forever...Smile always. Love Anushka Shetty."





"Love.... always forever," the 43-year-old actor captioned the post. Shetty's Ghaati was released on September 5 and features the actor in the role of Sheelavathi.





The film is presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi. It also stars Vikram Prabhu in the pivotal role. -- PTI

Actor Anushka Shetty, known for her roles in projects such asandfranchise, said she is "stepping away" from social media to "reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling".