HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aaditya targets BJP, BCCI over India-Pak match

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
18:28
image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday targeted the BJP over the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup, saying the saffron party has changed its ideology, and asked if "blood and cricket can flow together." 

Responding to the criticism, Maharashtra minister and cricket administrator Ashish Shelar said international sporting events cannot be dictated by bilateral political stand-offs. 

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said Pakistan has staged multiple terror attacks inside India, and broadcasters in the country should boycott the India-Pakistan match. 

"The BCCI is becoming anti-national. Why is the BCCI so excited about playing with Pakistan? Is it because of greed for money, TV revenue, advertisement revenue, or is it for the fees of players? When Pakistan can boycott Asia Cup just because it was in India, then why can not the BCCI do it?" he asked. 

"Had the real BJP been in power, it would not have allowed it. The BJP has changed its ideology," Thackeray said. 

"If blood and water cannot flow together, how can cricket and blood be together?" Thackeray later said in a post on X. 

"Why the Union government (is) silent on playing with a country that harbours terrorism," he further said in another tweet. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aaditya targets BJP, BCCI over India-Pak match
LIVE! Aaditya targets BJP, BCCI over India-Pak match

Modi to visit Manipur tomorrow, address 2 rallies
Modi to visit Manipur tomorrow, address 2 rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on September 13, interacting with internally displaced people and unveiling development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. This marks his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the...

'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'
'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'

'Around 15,000 people will be gathering.'

Indian citizen among 51 killed in Nepal 'Gen Z' protest
Indian citizen among 51 killed in Nepal 'Gen Z' protest

At least 51 people, including an Indian national, have died in Nepal during protests against corruption and a ban on social media. The violence included attacks on government buildings and political offices.

'Gen Z Knows Their Movement Has Been Hijacked'
'Gen Z Knows Their Movement Has Been Hijacked'

'College-going Gen Z students are devastated by the killings and destruction.''These are not the kind of people who would burn somebody's home or beat up political leaders or set fire to people and snatch guns from the policemen.''So...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV