Aaditya targets BJP, BCCI over India-Pak match

18:28





Responding to the criticism, Maharashtra minister and cricket administrator Ashish Shelar said international sporting events cannot be dictated by bilateral political stand-offs.





Talking to reporters, Thackeray said Pakistan has staged multiple terror attacks inside India, and broadcasters in the country should boycott the India-Pakistan match.





"The BCCI is becoming anti-national. Why is the BCCI so excited about playing with Pakistan? Is it because of greed for money, TV revenue, advertisement revenue, or is it for the fees of players? When Pakistan can boycott Asia Cup just because it was in India, then why can not the BCCI do it?" he asked.





"Had the real BJP been in power, it would not have allowed it. The BJP has changed its ideology," Thackeray said.





"If blood and water cannot flow together, how can cricket and blood be together?" Thackeray later said in a post on X.





"Why the Union government (is) silent on playing with a country that harbours terrorism," he further said in another tweet. -- PTI

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday targeted the BJP over the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup, saying the saffron party has changed its ideology, and asked if "blood and cricket can flow together."