4 women, among 8, held as police bust sex racket in UP's Balrampur

20:21





Superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said the action was taken following multiple complaints about a flesh trade being run at a lodge and hotel in the town.





Acting on a tip-off, police teams were formed and raids were carried out at Aman Lodge in Roadways Bus Staff locality and Mangal Prasad Tent House in Pahalwara, he said.





All eight accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and were produced before a local court, the officer said. -- PTI

The police in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh have busted a sex racket operating from a lodge and a tent house, arresting eight people, including four women, officials said on Friday.