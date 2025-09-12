HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 women, among 8, held as police bust sex racket in UP's Balrampur

Fri, 12 September 2025
Share:
20:21
image
The police in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh have busted a sex racket operating from a lodge and a tent house, arresting eight people, including four women, officials said on Friday. 

Superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said the action was taken following multiple complaints about a flesh trade being run at a lodge and hotel in the town. 

Acting on a tip-off, police teams were formed and raids were carried out at Aman Lodge in Roadways Bus Staff locality and Mangal Prasad Tent House in Pahalwara, he said. 

All eight accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and were produced before a local court, the officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC says no to film ridiculing religions, inciting hatred
LIVE! HC says no to film ridiculing religions, inciting hatred

Ex-CJI Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman PM
Ex-CJI Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman PM

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government, announced by the President's office, following the resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli. She will be the first woman prime minister of Nepal.

Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit
Modi to unveil Rs 1,200 cr projects during Manipur visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth thousands of crores in Manipur, marking his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state. The visit...

'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'
'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'

'Around 15,000 people will be gathering.'

Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus
Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus

An Indian tourist bus returning from Kathmandu was allegedly attacked by protesters amid unrest in Nepal, leaving several passengers injured. The incident occurred near the India-Nepal border, with reports of stone pelting and injuries...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV