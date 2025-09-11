Wife of former Nepal PM survives arson, but is critical

12:57

An inside view of the former PM's gutted home.





The Kathmandu Post reported that despite earlier reports stating that she was killed in the arson attack, Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former PM and senior CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal, is in critical condition after suffering severe burns.





As per The Kathmandu Post, Chitrakar was admitted to Kirtipur Hospital on Tuesday following the incident, which occurred when demonstrators set fire to her residence in the Dallu area of Kathmandu while she was still inside. Negotiations are also on between the Nepalese Army, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, and representatives of Gen Z youth to determine the leadership of an interim government amid ongoing political unrest, The Himalayan Post reported.





According to The Himalayan Post, citing sources, the Gen Z protest leaders have chosen Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their unanimous nominee for the interim Prime Minister position. The talks will begin between Karki's team and the Army leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, and may proceed to the President's Office at Sheetal Niwas depending on how the situation unfolds. -- ANI

