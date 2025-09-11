HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We're not capable of taking leadership: Nepal Gen-Z leaders

Thu, 11 September 2025
14:24
Gen-Z leader Diwakar Dangal
Voices from Nepal: Gen-Z leader Anil Baniya says, "We did this movement after getting fed up with the old-aged leaders. We had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure. Through online surveys, the Gen-Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. We are not trying to change the constitution, but make necessary changes to it. Within 6 months, we will head to the election." 

Gen-Z leader Diwakar Dangal says, "We are not capable of taking the leadership, and it will take us time to be mature enough to take the leadership. Attempts are being made to break us. Some of the party members have the misconception that they can infiltrate and create a division. This bloodshed is because of you (old leaders). If people start the bloodshed, then they would not survive. We don't want bloodshed. We want to dissolve the parliament, but not to cancel the constitution."

According to The Himalayan Post, citing sources, the Gen Z protest leaders have chosen Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their unanimous nominee for the interim Prime Minister position. 

The talks will begin between Karki's team and the Army leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, and may proceed to the President's Office at Sheetal Niwas depending on how the situation unfolds. Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the agreed-upon candidate of the Gen Z movement.

