Urban Company IPO Booked 3x On First Day

Thu, 11 September 2025
Urban Company's Rs 1,900 crore IPO got lapped up within hours of launch.

On the first day, the share sale -- through which the company is raising Rs 472 crore in fresh capital -- was subscribed more than 3x, with the retail portion already seeing over seven times more demand than shares on offer.  

Tiger Global-backed Urban Company is a marketplace that connects customers with professionals that offer services such as beauty, grooming, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repair.

The shares are priced in the range of Rs 98 to Rs 103 in the public offer. At the top-end, the company is valued at Rs 14,800 crore. Founded in 2014, Urban operates across  47 Indian cities, and has also expanded to the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. In FY25, the company had clocked net profit of Rs 248 crore on revenues of Rs 1,145 crore.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO fully booked   

Jewellery firm Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO was fully subscribed within hours after opening for bidding and finally ended with 2.01 times subscription.

Meanwhile, Dev Accelerator's IPO was subscribed 5.33 times on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. Both the firms' public issue will be open for subscription till September 12.

-- Business Standard

