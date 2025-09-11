HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UK PM sacks envoy to US over Jeffrey Epstein links

Thu, 11 September 2025
20:21
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday sacked his Ambassador to the United States, Lord Peter Mandelson, over scandalous emails linking him to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement in the House of Commons, Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty informed members of Parliament that Starmer had asked Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to withdraw Mandelson as the British Ambassador to Washington DC. 

Doughty said the decision was taken after emails showed the depth and extent of the controversial Labour politician's relationship with Epstein, who died in a New York prison six years ago.

"In light of additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador to the United States," Doughty told Parliament.

"The emails show that the depth and extent of Lord Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment. In particular, Lord Mandelson's suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information," he said.

"In the light of that and mindful, as we all are, of the victims of Epstein's appalling crimes, Lord Mandelson has been withdrawn as Ambassador with immediate effect," the minister added.

The Opposition Conservative Party dubbed it "an extraordinary error of judgment" by Starmer, who had defended Mandelson in the Commons on Wednesday as the first revelations around his email exchange with Epstein hit the headlines.

"The first thing that we all need to be clear on across this House is that the victims of Epstein are at the forefront of all our minds Epstein was a despicable criminal who committed the most heinous crimes and destroyed the lives of so many women and girls," Doughty stressed in the Commons.

The sacking follows Mandelson attempting to distance himself from The Sun newspaper report of a message in a book on Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003, where he described him as his "best pal". -- PTI

