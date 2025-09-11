HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two children among three killed as house collapses in Jharkhand

Thu, 11 September 2025
Share:
00:12
File image
File image
Three people, including two children, were killed after a dilapidated house collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday evening following heavy rain, an official said. 

The incident occurred at a quarters in BCCL under the jurisdiction of Lodna police outpost. 

At least seven persons were trapped under the debris after the house collapsed, the official added. 

With the help of local residents and an excavator, all were retrieved from under the rubble and taken to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad. 

SNMMCH superintendent Dr Dinesh Kumar Gindauria said seven persons were brought to the hospital. 

"Of them, three were declared brought dead and four others are undergoing treatment," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air guns banned in Churachandpur ahead of Modi's visit
LIVE! Air guns banned in Churachandpur ahead of Modi's visit

57 all out! UAE crumbles as India storms to 9-wkt win
57 all out! UAE crumbles as India storms to 9-wkt win

Kuldeep Yadav's artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Wednesday.

Modi condemns Israeli strikes on Qatar, speaks to Emir
Modi condemns Israeli strikes on Qatar, speaks to Emir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violation of Qatar's sovereignty following Israeli air strikes on Doha, targeting Hamas leaders. He conveyed India's deep concern to the Emir of Qatar and reiterated support for peace and...

Raipur airport flight ops hit after lightning strike
Raipur airport flight ops hit after lightning strike

As many as five IndiGo flights were diverted to various nearby airports due to the damage to the DVOR (Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range) system, he said.

Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance
Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance

Leading Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit, hoping he will address their aspirations for a separate administration and lasting peace in the region affected by ethnic violence.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV