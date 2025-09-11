HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump blames 'radical left' for Charlie Kirk's killing

Thu, 11 September 2025
10:02
US President Donald Trump has described the killing of right-wing political commentator and conservative activist Charlie Kirk a "dark moment for America" and accused the "radical left" of inciting such political violence across the country.

In an address late Wednesday (local time), Trump paid tribute to Kirk, calling him a "patriot" and a "martyr for truth and freedom", while expressing condolences to Kirk's wife Erica and their two children. The prominent right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, as reported by The New York Times.

"To my great fellow Americans, I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror. Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America... He's a martyr for truth and freedom... Our prayers are with his wife, Erica, the two young beloved children, and his entire family, who he loved more than anything in the world... This is a dark moment for America," the US President said. 

Trump also condemned what he described as years of "demonisation" of conservative voices, which he claimed had created a culture of hatred and violence.

"It's long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonising those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible. For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now," he said. -- ANI

