HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump ally shot dead at Utah Valley University event

Thu, 11 September 2025
Share:
08:40
image
United States President Donald Trump announced on social media that conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event.

Trump said that Kirk 'was loved and admired by ALL.'

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, 'The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!'

The White House also informed that Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States will be lowered to half-mast.

The White House wrote in an X post, 'In honor of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is ordering all American flags throughout the U.S. to be lowered to Half Mast.'

According to The New York Times, the shooting took place when Kirk was responding to a student's question about mass shootings during the university event.

Utah Valley University confirmed that investigators are still searching for the gunman.

"There is no suspect in custody, it is an active investigation," university spokesperson Ellen Treanor said in a statement, as per NYT.

The university added that multiple agencies are now involved in the probe, including the Orem Police Department, Utah Valley University Police, the FBI, and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the New York Times reported.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump ally shot dead at Utah Valley varsity event
LIVE! Trump ally shot dead at Utah Valley varsity event

Modi condemns Israeli strikes on Qatar, speaks to Emir
Modi condemns Israeli strikes on Qatar, speaks to Emir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violation of Qatar's sovereignty following Israeli air strikes on Doha, targeting Hamas leaders. He conveyed India's deep concern to the Emir of Qatar and reiterated support for peace and...

Stop wasting UN time: India hits back at Swiss censure
Stop wasting UN time: India hits back at Swiss censure

India on Wednesday slammed Switzerland's remarks on minorities at the 5th Meeting of the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council, urging them to focus on their own issues like racism, systematic discrimination, and xenophobia instead of...

Need no lessons from terror sponsor: India slams Pak at UN
Need no lessons from terror sponsor: India slams Pak at UN

India has strongly criticized Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism and providing safe haven to terrorist networks. India's representative highlighted past terror attacks and questioned Pakistan's...

India's Nightmare Returns: Afridi Is Back in Form
India's Nightmare Returns: Afridi Is Back in Form

Shaheen Afridi, who once tore through their batting lineup with ruthless efficiency, is showing signs of reclaiming his lethal edge just in time for the Asia Cup game against India on September 14.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV