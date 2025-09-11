Truck operators stranded at Bengal-Nepal border

15:43





"I have been here for the last three days. The load of poultry food and potatoes I am carrying is getting damaged. We are facing huge losses," a driver said. Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling, Praveen Prakash said that trucks can move ahead once immigration and customs services, are restored in Nepal.





"Once all the services, including immigration and customs services, are restored in Nepal. Then, they (stranded trucks) can go there," SP Darjeeling told ANI.

Several truck operators were stranded at the West Bengal-Nepal border at Panitanki, Darjeeling district, on Thursday. A truck driver who is stranded at Panitanki, said that they are facing a huge monetary loss.