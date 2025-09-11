HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Telangana BJP chief makes ageist remark against Kharge

Thu, 11 September 2025
16:21
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to ANI, Rao claimed that Kharge is making "objectionable" remarks due to his growing age.

"Due to growing age and not understanding the current politics, Mallikarjun Kharge is making objectionable and even funny statements. He has forgotten that the Constitution was not safe in the hands of Congress. Let him first take medical treatment and then speak," Rao told ANI.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that both of them don't want to safeguard the Indian Constitution and don't intend to save democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge, who arrived in Gujarat's Junagadh on Wednesday noon, said that the opposition's main aim was to save the constitution and democracy.

"It is common to fight (elections) in a democracy. Our main target is to save the constitution and safeguard democracy. The land where people like Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel were born and attained freedom for the country - these two are highly honourable for us. The country is united due to them. However, two other people do not want the constitution to remain safe. They don't want to save democracy either," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud also slammed Kharge for his remarks.

The BJP leader said that the statement regarding democracy and the constitution is akin to a bad joke because democracy and Congress do not go together.

"Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party, DMK and other parties are all parivarvaad parties...Son, mother, daughter and daughter-in-law, it is nothing but a family rule party. Congress stands for corruption, casteism, communalism," Goud said to ANI.

