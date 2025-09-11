Talks underway on interim govt leadership in Nepal

11:08

The gutted Parliament building in Kathmandu





According to sources, Gen Z protest leaders have finalized former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their sole nominee for the post of interim Prime Minister.





According to the Political observers today's discussions are expected to give formal recognition to the decision.





Talks will first be held between Karki's aides and the Army leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, before moving to the President's Office at Sheetal Niwas depending on developments.





Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah has also expressed support for Karki's candidacy, consolidating her position as the unified choice of the Gen Z movement.









Negotiations are set to take place today between the Nepali Army, President Ram Chandra Paudel, and Gen Z youth representatives to decide the leadership of an interim government amid ongoing political turmoil, says the Himalayan Times.