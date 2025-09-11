HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SpiceJet's Kathmandu-bound plane faces suspected tailpipe fire

Thu, 11 September 2025
Share:
14:51
Inside the SpiceJet flight
Inside the SpiceJet flight
SpiceJet's Kathmandu-bound plane faced a suspected tailpipe fire at the Delhi airport on Thursday and returned to the bay. The airline said the aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks and no abnormalities were found. 

The flight SG041 was being operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. Sources said the flight, which was scheduled to depart in the morning, was delayed by more than four hours. 

"On September 11, 2025, a SpiceJet aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Kathmandu returned to bay after another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire. No warnings or indications were observed in the cockpit, but the pilots decided to return as a precautionary safety measure," the airline said in a statement. In broad terms, a tailpipe is the exhaust pipe of an engine. The aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks, and no abnormalities were found. The aircraft has since been cleared for operations and will depart shortly, it added. Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained. 

A jet engine tailpipe fire, also referred to as an internal fire, occurs within the normal gas flow path of the engine. A tailpipe fire occurs on the ground, specifically during engine start or shutdown, according to information available on the website SKYbrary. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! We're not capable of taking leadership: Nepal Gen-Z leaders
LIVE! We're not capable of taking leadership: Nepal Gen-Z leaders

'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'
'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'

'They mean business, but business as usual is unacceptable to them'

Prisoners escaping from Nepal caught at Indian border
Prisoners escaping from Nepal caught at Indian border

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended approximately 60 individuals along the India-Nepal border, many suspected to be jail escapees from Nepal amid ongoing unrest. Security has been heightened in the region.

'China Takes India Seriously', But...
'China Takes India Seriously', But...

'The strategic difference over technology and territory between India and China remain great and security interests on both sides will likely prevent a short-term rapprochement of any depth.'

Ramadoss Expels Son Anbumani From PMK!
Ramadoss Expels Son Anbumani From PMK!

'No member of Pattali Makkal Katchi should maintain any association with Anbumani... <br>'If anyone does so, they too will face strict disciplinary action.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV