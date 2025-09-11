HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC refuses urgent listing of plea against India-Pak match

Thu, 11 September 2025
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. 

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi by a lawyer for urgent listing. 

"What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done? the bench observed. When the lawyer submitted that the cricket match is scheduled on Sunday and the petition would become infructuous if the matter is not listed on Friday, the bench said, "Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. Match should go on." 

The petition filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor sends a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment. 

India and Pakistan meet on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup. "Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic)," the plea submitted. 

The petitioners added, "It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of nation and security of citizens come before entertainment." The plea said a cricket match between the two countries was "detrimental to the national interests" and morale of the armed forces and the nation as a whole. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India detains 35 prisoners escaped from Nepal
LIVE! India detains 35 prisoners escaped from Nepal

Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead
Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead

United States President Donald Trump announced on social media that conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event.

India-Pak match should go on: SC strikes down plea
India-Pak match should go on: SC strikes down plea

'What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done?'

'China Takes India Seriously', But...
'China Takes India Seriously', But...

'The strategic difference over technology and territory between India and China remain great and security interests on both sides will likely prevent a short-term rapprochement of any depth.'

Maximum alert in Manipur ahead of Modi's likely visit
Maximum alert in Manipur ahead of Modi's likely visit

Security measures have been intensified in Imphal and Churachandpur, Manipur, in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible visit. The visit comes after months of ethnic violence in the state.

