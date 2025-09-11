HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI Prez? Legend reacts

Thu, 11 September 2025
19:01
Batting legend and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday rejected speculation that he is in contention to be the next BCCI President with his management firm describing all such talk as "unfounded".
   
The 52-year-old's management firm issued the statement on his behalf to put to rest theories of him being a possible successor to Roger Binny, whose tenure ended after he turned 70 in July.
 
"It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," read a statement from the company.
 
"We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," it added.
 
The world's richest cricket board is due to hold its elections at its Annual General Meeting on September 28.
 
Binny was appointed as the BCCI president in October 2022 and the Board's constitution has an age cap of 70 for the post.
 
The BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer will also be appointed during the AGM, along with the Board's representative to the ICC. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Paid campaign against me': Gadkari on E20 petrol row
LIVE! 'Paid campaign against me': Gadkari on E20 petrol row

What Nepal Gen-Z demands after toppling Oli govt
What Nepal Gen-Z demands after toppling Oli govt

Youth-led Gen Z group in Nepal demands Parliament dissolution and Constitution amendment amid anti-government protests and a rising death toll. They emphasize dialogue and warn against political manipulation.

Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign
Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign

The prime minister is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, in what would be his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in...

Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President on Friday
Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President on Friday

Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. The former Maharashtra Governor won the vice presidential election on Tuesday.

Delhi police busts 'Khilafat' terror module linked to Pak
Delhi police busts 'Khilafat' terror module linked to Pak

The Delhi police Special Cell has busted a terror module with links to Pakistan and arrested five suspected operatives after raids across multiple states, an official said on Thursday.

