Robbers masquerading as I-T officers loot Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint in Bihar

A group of armed men posing as Income Tax officers on Thursday looted jewellery and cash worth a total of Rs 5 lakh from a house in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said.





The incident took place barely 200 metres from the local police station.





Around 5.20 am, six men came in an SUV and entered the house of Gauri Sah in Benibad area.





Initially introducing themselves as Income Tax officials, the robbers held the family members, including two children, hostage at gunpoint. They ransacked the almirah and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash, Benibad police station SHO Saket Kumar Shardul said.





Eyewitnesses said two of the men stood guard outside the house while the others carried out the looting. Before fleeing towards Darbhanga, the criminals also dismantled the CCTV hard disk installed inside the house.





However, their images were captured in a nearby shop's CCTV camera, which has provided vital leads to the police, the officer said.





The accused, all believed to be above 35 years of age, misled the neighbours by claiming they were relatives of the family while they carried out the robbery.





"An investigation has been launched, and raids are being conducted to nab the culprits. The police will take action after analysing CCTV footage," the SHO added. -- PTI