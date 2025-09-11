HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead in Patna

Thu, 11 September 2025
09:37
Representational image
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, also known as Aala Rai, was gunned down in Patna's Munna Chak area under Chitragupt Nagar police station, according to Parichay Kumar, SP East.

According to police, Rai was shot by criminals who were chasing him in an ambush.

"The deceased, a resident of Vaishali Raghopur, currently lived in Munna Chak, had returned from some work in a four-wheeler and was buying some food items from a hotel on the street just before his house, when the criminals fired six bullets at him, due to which he fell on the ground. 

"On receiving the information of the incident, the Chitragupt Nagar police station, located at a distance of a few steps, reached the spot," Parichay Kumar said.

Rai was quickly shifted to PMCH hospital, where doctors declared him dead. -- ANI

