Follow Rediff on:      
Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President tomorrow

Thu, 11 September 2025
Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.
 
Former Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishanan will be sworn in as the next VP at a ceremony scheduled to be held at 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they said.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

After his election as the Vice President, Radhakrishnan demitted office of Governor of Maharashtra on Thursday.

President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, an official statement issued by the President's office said. -- PTI 

