Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 55

Thu, 11 September 2025
 With two more deaths, the toll in the Punjab floods climbed to 55, according to official data.
 
Relief operations are underway across the state and special measures are being taken to prevent the outbreak of diseases as floodwaters have started receding, officials said on Thursday.

One person each died in Fazilka and Mansa in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of lives lost due to the floods to 55, according to Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.

He said 111 relief camps are operational and housing 4,585 people.
Forty more people were evacuated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of evacuees across the state to 23,337, the minister said.

A total of 2,214 villages have been affected in the state, impacting a population of 3,88,508, he added.

Crops on 1,92,380.05 hectares of land have been damaged in 18 districts, Mundian said.

Eight National Disaster Response Force teams, two State Disaster Response Force teams, 14 Army columns and two Engineer Task Force teams are deployed in affected regions.

Special measures are being taken to prevent outbreak of diseases as floodwaters have started receding in several areas, the officials said.

The entire staff of health, veterinary and other concerned departments has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of residents, they said.

Fogging machines are being deployed extensively to mitigate the spread of malaria and other diseases, and regular medical camps are being organised.

Veterinary teams are attending to animals in the field as part of treatment and vaccination drives. -- PTI

