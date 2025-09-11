Punjab CM Mann discharged from hospital

18:15

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Thursday, days after he was hospitalised following exhaustion and low heart rate.

On Wednesday, the hospital authorities said Mann had shown significant improvement and doctors were evaluating the possibility of his discharge on Thursday.

While leaving the hospital, CM Mann waved to the public and folded his hands.

The 51-year-old chief minister was hospitalised on September 5 after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

Mann on Monday had chaired a Cabinet meeting from the hospital through video conferencing. The meeting was earlier postponed because of his illness.

He was also unable to accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to flood-affected areas earlier.

About a year ago, he was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital. -- PTI