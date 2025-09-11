'Paid campaign against me': Gadkari on E20 petrol row

19:41

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the social media rage over blending of 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a 'paid campaign" to target him politically.

There has been clarity on the E20 (20 per cent ethanol blended petrol) with the stakeholders, including the automobile industry, he said while speaking here at the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

"This social media campaign was a paid campaign. It was against ethanol and it was to target me politically," he said.

Opposition Congress recently levelled conflict of interest allegations against Gadkari, claiming that he has been "aggressively lobbying" for ethanol production while his two sons are involved in firms that produce ethanol and "benefited" from the government policy.

The party had also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a probe by Lokpal on the conflict of interest issue.

The impact of E20 fuel on vehicles, including decline in fuel economy and on engine parts, became a debate on social media with many claiming drop in mileage ranging up to 20 per cent.

When asked about the concerns about the implementation of E20 programme, he replied that all stakeholders, including ARAI (Automobile Research Association of India), and SIAM, have shared their findings.

Moreover, the Supreme Court ruling is also very clear on this, the minister noted.

"I will just say that whatever it was, there was no truth in it. Everything has been clarified," said Gadkari.

The minister further said India's fuel import bill is around Rs 22 lakh crore and said E20 is an import substitute, which is cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous. -- PTI