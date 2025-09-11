HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Paid campaign against me': Gadkari on E20 petrol row

Thu, 11 September 2025
Share:
19:41
image
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the social media rage over blending of 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a 'paid campaign" to target him politically.
   
There has been clarity on the E20 (20 per cent ethanol blended petrol) with the stakeholders, including the automobile industry, he said while speaking here at the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
 
"This social media campaign was a paid campaign. It was against ethanol and it was to target me politically," he said.
 
Opposition Congress recently levelled conflict of interest allegations against Gadkari, claiming that he has been "aggressively lobbying" for ethanol production while his two sons are involved in firms that produce ethanol and "benefited" from the government policy.
 
The party had also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a probe by Lokpal on the conflict of interest issue.
 
The impact of E20 fuel on vehicles, including decline in fuel economy and on engine parts, became a debate on social media with many claiming drop in mileage ranging up to 20 per cent.
 
When asked about the concerns about the implementation of E20 programme, he replied that all stakeholders, including ARAI (Automobile Research Association of India), and SIAM, have shared their findings.
 
Moreover, the Supreme Court ruling is also very clear on this, the minister noted.
 
"I will just say that whatever it was, there was no truth in it. Everything has been clarified," said Gadkari.
 
The minister further said India's fuel import bill is around Rs 22 lakh crore and said E20 is an import substitute, which is cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Paid campaign against me': Gadkari on E20 petrol row
LIVE! 'Paid campaign against me': Gadkari on E20 petrol row

What Nepal Gen-Z demands after toppling Oli govt
What Nepal Gen-Z demands after toppling Oli govt

Youth-led Gen Z group in Nepal demands Parliament dissolution and Constitution amendment amid anti-government protests and a rising death toll. They emphasize dialogue and warn against political manipulation.

Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign
Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign

The prime minister is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, in what would be his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in...

Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President on Friday
Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President on Friday

Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. The former Maharashtra Governor won the vice presidential election on Tuesday.

Delhi police busts 'Khilafat' terror module linked to Pak
Delhi police busts 'Khilafat' terror module linked to Pak

The Delhi police Special Cell has busted a terror module with links to Pakistan and arrested five suspected operatives after raids across multiple states, an official said on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV