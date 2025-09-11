HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Outbound FDI Down To $2.1 Bn Y-o-Y In August

Thu, 11 September 2025
09:30
India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in August moderated to $2.1 billion from $3.4 billion in the same month a year ago.

Sequentially, it declined sharply against $4.1 billion in July, according to RBI data.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees.

Equity fell to $939.6 million in August compared to $1.2 billion a year ago and $1.7 billion in July.

Debt (loans) was at $510.3 million in August from $682.1 million in August 2024. It was also lower than $737.2 million recorded in July. Guarantees for overseas units moderated to $647.8 million in August from $1.5 billion a year ago and $1.64 billion in July.

The data on key investment by companies showed Tata Steel committed an equity infusion of $355 million in its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte.

Pharma-sector entity Zydus Medtech committed $232.6 million in its wholly owned subsidiary in France. It consists of $230.3 million of guarantees and $2.3 million in equity.

Automotive-sector entity Samvardhana Motherson International committed investment in the form of debt worth $230.3 million in a joint venture in The Netherlands.

-- Abhijit Lele, Business Standard

