Not just partners, we are family: Modi to Mauritius PM

PM Modi highlighted the special relationship between India and Mauritius and reiterated how the Indian Ocean country is an integral pillar of India's Neighbourhood First policy and vision, MAHASAGAR. The leaders held the bilateral meeting in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and greeted each other, reflecting the bonhomie and the strength of India-Mauritius ties. Addressing a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting and the exchange of documents, PM Modi said that it was a moment of pride for him to welcome Ramgoolam in Kashi.





PM Modi said, "While we welcome today our friends from Mauritius, this is not just formal meeting but a spiritual meeting, that is why I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but one family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India's neighbourhood first policy and vision Mahasagar."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Thursday where the two leaders held a bilateral meeting and exchanged several documents.