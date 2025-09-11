Nitish Kumar 'medically alive' but 'brain dead': RJD MP

18:17

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is only "medically alive" but "brain dead", and imposing him on the people of Bihar would be an insult to them, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh said, expressing confidence over the Mahagathbandhan getting a two-thirds majority in the upcoming Bihar polls.

In an interview with PTI, Singh also said the Supreme Court's direction to include Aadhaar as one of the documents for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a major victory for the marginalised sections, who faced the threat of being out of the voter list amid the exercise which seeks voters to submit documents establishing their citizenship of India.

Asked about the upcoming polls in Bihar, Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, said Kumar has "mentally retired".

"People are going to vote for the next generation leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Mahagathbandhan will come in the government with a two-thirds majority," Singh said.

"If you look at the Mahagathbandhan, we were only 12,000 votes behind the NDA even in the 2020 Bihar polls despite all the manipulations (by them). We were defeated by 12 votes in one seat, and in some other seats, we were defeated by 250 or 500 votes.

"But in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we improved our performance. Earlier, the RJD had one MP from Bihar; now we have 10 MPs," he said.

He took a jibe at the Bihar chief minister, who has been in the news recently for his odd behaviour, sparking a debate about his health situation.

"The chief minister of Bihar is mentally retired; the people of Bihar are familiar with this," Singh said.

He suggested that the NDA should appoint a panel of doctors to examine Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar is medically and biologically alive, but mentally he is dead. He is a brain-dead person. Are the 13 crore people of Bihar going to be under the leadership of a brain-dead chief minister? Those who say that want to see Bihar as a colony," he said.

"If the NDA has any morality, they should form a three-member panel of AIIMS doctors, get a health check-up done and release the report," he said.

Kumar has been in the news recently for his antics. At a ceremony in Patna in May this year, he accepted a potted plant from a senior IAS officer and then placed it on the officer's head. In another incident in March, he drew criticism for inappropriate behaviour during the national anthem.

"Staying in power is not a bad thing, but imposing a brain-dead CM on 13 crore people of Bihar to remain in power is an insult to the people, and you are seeing Bihar as a colony," the RJD MP added.

Talking about the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list being carried out in Bihar, Singh welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention, asking the Election Commission (EC) to accept Aadhaar as one of the documents listed for the exercise, and called it a major victory. -- PTI